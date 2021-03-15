LACUNA COIL Announce Official Card Game "Horns Up!"

Lacuna Coil has announced Horns Up!, the official Lacuna Coil card game.

A message states: "Game takes place at a Lacuna Coil Show (remember those??), your goal is to be the first to reach the stage. Presales start on March 26th. Early birds get a discount, plus exclusive limited edition gadgets. Shipping worldwide this fall! Follow here to be notified when presales start!"

A description: Welcome to the most action-packed party card game ever: Horns Up! Inspired by the amazing atmospheres, the most exciting and overwhelming concerts of all, like the Lacuna Coil live events.

We are metalheads since the dawn of time and, most of all, we love concerts.

Tommi, our Head Game Designer, wishes to remind us that “until my 28th birthday, I never had a roof over my head during my holidays. Just a tent in a camping site at a metal festival”. This is the birthplace of Horns Up! We have wished this game to be as similar as possible to the atmosphere experienced during a metal concert: loud, slightly bruised, and exhilarating!

Over 5,000 metalheads have managed to play-test it. On the ground, before the beginning of many concerts. And we fixed it on the road, listening to their observations. We threw the game on the stage, directly to the bands, for them to try, and this is how we started our cooperation with Lacuna Coil and made this game a reality.

So today, when the whole live show-biz has dramatically stopped, we decided to launch this game, to revive the emotions and feelings of a sweaty and exciting metal concert again in our hands and hearts!

(Photo - Cunene)