Learn AEROSMITH's “Last Child” Solo With BRAD WHITFORD; Video

Premier Guitar has released the "Shred With Shifty" video below, along with the following introduction...

Behind Steven Tyler’s unhinged howls, Aerosmith’s twin-guitar attack with Joe Perry and Brad Whitford cemented them as one of the greatest hard-rock bands of the ’70s. “Last Child,” the street-strutting, hard-blues hit off their breakout 1976 record Rocks, is one of the greatest demonstrations of this dangerous duo’s interplay. While Perry holds down the funky rhythmic chord stabs, Whitford burns through a volcanic, first-take solo. Did any pedals help snare that screaming tone? Nope. Just a ’57 goldtop Les Paul and a 100-watt Marshall.

That combo just “makes you play real good,” Whitford says with a grin on this week’s episode. Whitford gives Shifty the background story on how Rocks came together between the band’s Massachusetts rehearsal space and the Record Plant in New York. They dig deep on Aerosmith’s influences and the guitar players that shaped Whitford’s lead style, including the shredders that knew when to pause. “Whatever you play, you’re still replicating the human voice for the most part, and you have to take a breath,” Whitford notes.

Later on, Brad’s son Graham - an established player in his own right - joins the episode to talk about raiding his dad’s guitar and amp vault, and Brad muses on a big question: Will Aerosmith’s upcoming tour be their last?

Last fall, Aerosmith were forced to postpone schedule dates on their Peace Out farewell tour while frontman Steven Tyler recovered from a fractured larynx.

The band has now announced the rescheduled dates for the tour. Ticket links and VIP upgrades for the shows can be found at Aerosmith.com. The new dates are listed below.

Peace Out Farewell Tour dates with Special Guests The Black Crowes:

September

20 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

26 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH

October

2 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

5 - Thompson Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN

8 - Capital One Arena - Washington DC

11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

14 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO

17 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

20 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

31 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

November

3 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

9 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

12 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

15 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

18 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

21 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

27 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

30 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

December

4 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

7 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

28 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

31 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

January

4 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

7 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

10 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

13 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

16 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

19 - United Center - Chicago, IL

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

25 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

February

11 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

17 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

20 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

23 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

26 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY