Lamont Dozier, a legendary songwriter for Motown who contributed to popularising music in the 1960s, passed away at 81. Before topping the charts with Phil Collins, he contributed to creating early singles for the Supremes, Four Tops, and the Isley Brothers.

Lamont Dozier Jr., his son, confirmed the news on social media; the reason for his death has not yet been disclosed.

His marvellous achievements made him a favourite option among gamblers for awards. As we all know, gamblers constantly seek the safest bets and free casino bonuses and they knew that they could back the musician on a number of occasions when his name appeared in the list of potential winners. Have you been looking for where can you find the best casino bonuses? Well, perhaps Sinlicencia has you covered with all of the best options possible.

Dozier, born in Detroit on June 16, 1941, began writing when he was 12. When Dozier started school at Detroit's Poe Elementary, an English teacher named Edith Burke pushed him to think about poetry. His opening lines were appropriately called "A Song." Dozier eventually added a piano melody, perhaps inevitable.

A statement from his family said that Lamont Dozier, a dedicated father and renowned songwriter, producer, and recording artist, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, at his home. His daughters and two grandchildren survive him. His partner of 40 years, Barbara Ullman Dozier, died before him. He is unique to us, and we will always miss him.

A long-lasting dream was created. However, Dozier had limited initial success with fewer Detroit companies before forming a new songwriting partnership at Motown in 1962 with Brian and Eddie Holland's siblings. Together, they would go on to meticulously write hundreds of songs.

Dozier told The Guardian, "We'd arrive there around 9 a.m. and often work until 3 a.m." Blood, sweat, and tears were shed. We kept working on our ideas until we created something good. "

They started by penning three singles for Martha & the Vandellas, including "Heat Wave." The song "Where Did Our Love Go" became the first of Holland-Dozier-10 Holland's chart-topping Supremes hits. The group began experimenting while adhering to Dozier's maxim, "Know when to break your own rules."

Holland-Dozier-Holland avoided titles with girls' names before writing the 1967 Four Tops smash "Bernadette." Dozier later told the Detroit Free Press, "We believed no girl was going to buy a tape with some other girl's name on it." When they did, Dozier used the name of a crush from his youth.

In the late 1960s, they broke away from Motown to found two different labels, both of which produced Dozier solo albums. Dozier returned to the Top 40 with "Trying to Hold on to My Woman" and "Fish Ain't Bitin'" after his 1973 breakup with the Hollands. Then, towards the beginning of the 1980s, he saw his early track "Going Back to My Roots" become a disco-themed hit for Odyssey. Later in the decade, Dozier was back at No. 1 after working with Collins on "Two Hearts" for the movie Buster, which won a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

Final Words Twitter is overflowing with condolences from all around the world. Guitarist for the Rolling Stones, Ron Wood, who performed "Leaving Here" by Holland-Dozier-Holland for his solo release Not for Beginners in 2001, was also among those expressing condolences. He tweeted, "God bless Lamont." His music will live on.”