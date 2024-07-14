LIMITLESS Reveals New Album And Video, "Last Train"

Limitless, the power trio from Latin America, unveils their new album and music video "Last Train". Blending intense metal with captivating storytelling, the video for "Last Train" stands out not only for its powerful music, but also for its carefully crafted visual aesthetic.

Regarding the video, Limitless vocalist / bassist Luis Kooper comments: "The video shows us the story of a person (who could be you or me) who is escaping from life, running away from reality, from those situations that mark and define us in the end. In that context, La Sombra (who is the villain of the video) represents precisely those situations. 'Last Train' is set in a time when people traveled by train, so we chose the El Melocotón Train Station (in Chile) as an ideal location. We were very pleased with the final result, it was a great effort made with a lot of love, despite the limited budget. Everything was recorded in one day."

Last Train artwork and tracklisting:

"Word Of A Gun":

"126":

