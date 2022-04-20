LION'S SHARE – New Single, Video “Throne Of Steel” Released

Swedish heavy metal band Lion’s Share has made a new song, “Throne Of Steel”, available on streaming services and digital service providers.

Lion’s Share singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "This is a real favorite of mine. Pure metal from start to finish. In my book it's our best song since 'We Are What We Are'. Lyric wise it's also pretty interesting since it's about the fact that everything seems to be a quest for power. To be on top of the throne. With that said we'd better add that the lyrics were written before Russia invaded Ukraine."

In late 2018, Lion’s Share released a new five-track EP, plus its complete catalog - remastered with new artwork - on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The band have since released a few more digital singles, some of which will and some of which won't end up on the forthcoming full-length album.

Lion’s Share guitarist Lars Chriss added: "I've always been a fan of lead guitar players like George Lynch and Randy Rhoads who play a little bit ”outside of the box” with some unexpected notes. I wanted to experiment a little bit myself and came up with a pretty ”crazy” solo, which I still think fit the song."

Both Johansson and Chriss remark that they have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep Lion’s Share as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.

"We are aware our fans want a new album and the plan was to release one in 2020, but we all know what happened then. We had just started playing live again with a couple of headline shows in Germany in March and were gearing up towards a new album and tour. Since we think it's very important to tour behind a new album, we just have to wait until things go back to “normal” again". Until then, we plan to release a new single every 2-3 months and keep building our fan base."

The Lion’s Share catalog features appearances by members and ex-members of KISS, Megadeth, King Diamond, Hammerfall, Symphony X, Chimaira, Therion, Yngwie Malmsteen, and Candlemass. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (Arch Enemy, Opeth, Symphony X, Amon Amarth) - Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy Award winner and four-time nominee) and Ronny Lahti (Roxette, Europe, Glenn Hughes).

Lion’s Share has toured with bands like Motörhead, Manowar, Dio, Saxon, Iced Earth, Nevermore, U.D.O. (ex-Accept), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) and has played many of the major rock and metal festivals.