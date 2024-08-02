LITTLE CAESAR Singer RON YOUNG Devastated By Fire - "I Have Never Experienced Anything So Violent And Filled With Ferocious Rage"; Video

Little Caesar singer, Ron Young, has shared the following terrible news:

"On Tuesday morning an electrical fire in one of my ATV’s stared a fire that consumed so much of everything I adore. We lost my ‘50 Mercury, ‘41 Buick, ‘65 Cobra replica, Harley Softail, Triump Bonneville, 2 Dodge Ram 2500’s, 4 ATV’s, all my hand tools, welders, power tools, microphones, mixers, sound processors, audio snakes, road cases, band CD’s, Vinyl, stage banners and countless other cherished items.

"We have 2 cats that lived in that barn that we finally found and we have created temp housing for them. All the other animals are safe.

"All the power for the house and ponds infrastructure were mounted to this barn and through the help of some really great people for really long hours, have got the house and ponds hooked up the generator power. We have started to run the gauntlet of permitting to get So Cal Edison to get us real power on a temp basis.

"We want to give our eternal gratitude to the brave men and women of the Ventura County Fire Dept. They prevented the fire from spreading and fought the blaze while exploding tanks of compressed gas and exploding ammunition were buzzing past their heads and they did not retreat nor flinch.

"I have never experienced anything so violent and filled with ferocious rage. To have 30 years of joyous energy, passion, and creativity so quickly consumed in such a tornado of chaos will change me forever.

"Fortunately, we are insured….but so much of its contents were priceless to me and the loss has left an enormous hole inside of me.

"I have an enormous amount of work ahead of me that’s it’s overwhelming me mentally and physically. That being said, there is an eery sense of ease within me. Prior to this, I have always termed any complications or demands of my energy to deal with my life “the complications of abundance”. To lose so much only makes me grateful that I have so much to lose. It’s only stuff. The things I truly cherish are all safe and provide me with deep security and relief. The rest is material bullshit.

"Time to get back to work as there is a shitload of it ahead. Keep rocking and take a good look around you and find a sense of gratitude for what brings you joy. It can be all gone in a blink of an eye."

(Top photo by Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)