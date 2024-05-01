Live Nation Offers $25 Tickets To Over 5,000 Shows Including MEGADETH, SAMMY HAGAR, BRET MICHAELS, DEEP PURPLE, IRON MAIDEN, And Many More

2024 marks 10 years of Live Nation’s highly celebrated Concert Week. Music and comedy fans in the US and Canada can purchase $25 tickets between May 8-14, getting access to over 5,000 Live Nation shows taking place all year long.

In honor of its milestone anniversary, Live Nation today also announces its global expansion of Concert Week to over 20 countries in addition to North America this year, including those in Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK and the Middle East. Across the globe, Live Nation will celebrate Concert Week throughout the month of May with other special offers, promotions and giveaways for fans. For more details on each country’s Concert Week offer, please visit your country’s Live Nation webpage.

For fans in the US and Canada, this annual program marks the start of the summer concert season, creating excitement among concertgoers as they gear up to fill their calendars with unforgettable live performances from their favorite artists.

Live Nation’s limited-time ticket offer encompasses over 900 artists spanning a variety of genres, including Pop, Latin, Hip-Hop, Country, R&B, Rock, Metal, Electronic, Comedy, and more. Concert Week offers something for everyone and features venues of all sizes from clubs and theaters to amphitheaters and arenas.

How Concert Week Works: In the US and Canada, from May 8-14, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to Buy Tickets: Tickets for Concert Week in the U.S. will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access (details below) beginning Tuesday, May 7th. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 8th at 10am ET through Tuesday, May 14th at 11:59pm local time, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

* How to Participate in T-Mobile Early Access: T-Mobile customers get 24-hour early access to $25 all-in tickets to thousands of shows starting Tuesday, May 7th at 10am ET while supplies last. T-Mobile customers can simply head to T-MobileReservedTickets.com for details on how to unlock their exclusive tickets. With Magenta Status, T-Mobile’s suite of premium perks and experiences, customers also get VIP treatment with special-priced tickets and expedited entry at top venues across the country – all just for being customers. Download the T-Life app or visit T-MobileReservedTickets.com to learn more.

* How to Participate in Rakuten Early Access: From 10am ET through 11:59pm ET on May 7, Rakuten members can purchase early access tickets and earn Cash Back while supplies last. It’s free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across more than 3,500 stores. Sign up for Rakuten here to receive an early access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten’s app or website. Terms apply.

* How to Participate in Hilton Honors’ Tickets with Points: Hilton Honors, the fastest-growing hotel loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands, makes it easier for members to get tickets to see their favorite artists and live concerts - even during Live Nation’s Concert Week. Members simply need to connect their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts and use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows. For more information about Tickets with Points, please visit the website. The Hilton Honors program is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com.

Participating shows include: Halestorm & I Prevail, Iron Maiden, Bret Michaels, Rob Zombie And Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Staind And Breaking Benjamin, Stone Temple Pilots and +Live+, Creed, Lynyrd Skynyrd And ZZ Top, Styx And Foreigner, Deep Purple, Train And REO Speedwagon, The Doobie Brothers, Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, and many more.

*Note: Fans should check the Concert Week website to confirm which dates from the tours are a part of the Concert Week offer.

More to know:

- Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost.

- Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

- Live Nation led the industry in moving its festivals and venues to all-in pricing last year.

- Concert Week tickets are available for select Live Nation events, while inventory lasts.

Global countries participating in Concert Week throughout May include:

* Australia / New Zealand

* Asia: China, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

* Europe: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

* UK: England, Scotland

* Middle East: UAE