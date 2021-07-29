LOCH VOSTOK Unveils New Video, “Enter The Resistance”

Sweden’s progressive metal veterans Loch Vostok have released a new video for “Enter The Resistance”. The song is taken from their new album, Opus Ferox - The Great Escape.

“Enter The Resistance” tells the story of the revolution against the Papacy, the new world order that has risen after the catastrophe that has plagued the earth in the Opus Ferox storyline; featuring Swedish author Jan Guillou in a small role.

Opus Ferox - The Great Escape artwork and tracklisting:

"The Freedom Paradox"

"Enter The Resistance"

"The Glorious Clusterfuck"

"Disillusion"

"Galacticide"

"When The Wolves Have Eaten Everything"

"Generation Fail"

"Seize The Night"

"The Great Escape"

"Save You"

"Black Neon Manifesto" (CD only)

"Disillusion" video:

"When The Wolves Have Eaten Everything" video: