Los Angeles’ NIGHT – 1979 Debut Album Reissued On Vinyl

The self-titled debut album by Los Angeles rock band, Night has been reissued by Renaissance

Records onto vinyl. This ten track album contains all of the original songs including chart topping hits “Hot Summer Nights” and “If You Remember Me”.

“Night is a band whose personnel is made up of veteran session musicians,” Jonie Mitchell, inventory assistant discusses. “They experienced moderate success on the charts in 1979 to 1980, especially in Australia.”

The single, “Hot Summer Nights” hit #3 in Australia and #18 in the United States. “If You Remember Me” also made it on the chart at #17 in the United States. It also made it onto the 1979 drama sports film, The Champ as the theme song.

This 1979 album was led by the solid lineup of lead vocalist Stevie Lange, vocalist and guitarist Chris Thompson (Manfred Mann's Earth Band), keyboardist Nicky Hopkins, vocalist and guitarist Robbi McIntosh, vocalist and bassist Bill Kristian and drummer Rick Marotta. Night is available now for preorder and is set to release on February 22, 2021. The deluxe 180 gram vinyl album features lost band photos, restored liner notes and a lyric sheet. Also to be included are trading cards of the original band members created by J2 Cards. Prerder here.

Tracklisting:

Side 1

“Hot Summer Nights”

“Cold Wind Across My Heart”

“If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody”

“Ain’t That Peculiar”

“If You Remember Me”

Side 2

“Come Around (If You Want Me)”

“You Ain’t Pretty Enough”

“Shocked”

“Love Message”

“Party Shuffle”