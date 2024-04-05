LOVERBOY Share Fully Restored And Remastered Live Version Of "Lady Of The 80's"; Official Video Streaming

On June 7, one of Loverboy's most incredible live performances will be released for the very first time in high definition. Live In '82 has been lovingly restored by Paul Dean from his personal archive of 16mm film, and the joyous energy of a band who helped define the golden era of '80s music is captured like lightning in a bottle.

After taking the audience on an initial trip back to the golden era of the '80s with the first musical foretaste, the powerful live performance "Turn Me Loose", Loverboy are now presenting their second single, "Lady Of The 80's".

As of today, the song is available for download and streaming. The single release is being accompanied by the launch of the music video, inviting fans to re-live the live performance of "Lady Of The 80's" at the Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, back in 1982.

"Lady Of The 80's", initially released on the band's self-titled debut album in 1980, showcases Loverboy's energetic and catchy signature sound and is a true gem for all AOR and hard rock fans.

Listen to "Lady Of The 80's" here, watch the video below:

With their great music, colorful clothing, outrageous hairstyles (and headbands!), and terrific soundtracks for movies like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Top Gun, Loverboy have stood the test of time.

June 7, 2024, sees the release of Live In '82 on limited CD+Blu-ray, limited LP+DVD as well as digital streaming and download. Pre-order the live album here

Tracklisting:

"Intro" (LP Side A)

"Jump"

"Lucky Ones"

"Lady Of The 80'’s"

"Take Me To The Top"

"It’s Your Life"

"Gangs In The Street" (LP Side B)

"Turn Me Loose"

"The Kid Is Hot Tonight"

"When It's Over"

"Working For The Weekend"

Loverboy will embark on a Live Nation promoted North American tour supporting Sammy Hagar, starting in July. Tour dates can be found here.

Foreigner recently announced the next leg of their farewell tour this fall, with special guests Loverboy and Lita Ford on select dates. Tickets at Ticketmaster.com or Foreigneronline.com.

"It’s not very often you get a chance to play on the same stage as one of your all-time favorite bands...and how many hit songs can you play on the same stage every night of a tour?... it’s going to be amazing... I can’t wait," said Mike Reno of Loverboy.

Check out the tour at any of the stops listed below.

September

23 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center (Special Guest Loverboy)

25 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena (Special Guest Loverboy)

27 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena (Special Guest Lita Ford)

28 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (Special Guest Lita Ford)

October

1 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center (Special Guest Loverboy)

2 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater (Special Guest Loverboy)

4 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater (Special Guest Loverboy)

5 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater (Special Guest Loverboy)

8 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Event Center (Special Guest Loverboy)

9 - Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center (Special Guest Loverboy)