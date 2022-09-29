MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Guests On Coffee With Ola, Hosted By THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND

"I had an excellent Coffee With Ola meetup with Robb Flynn of Machine Head," says Ola Englund, guitarist for The Haunted. "What a story teller! We talked about the new album, anime, gear, and also he shared a great Dimebag story."

Machine Head's new album, Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn, is a 13-track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red. The crux of the story is based on two main characters:

Character #1 Ares, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character #2 Eros, the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.

The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.







Tracklist:

"Slaughter The Martyr"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Become The Firestorm"

"Overdose"

"My Hands Are Empty"

"Unhallowed"

"Assimilate"

"Kill Thy Enemies"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Bloodshot"

"Rotten"

"Terminus"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"

"Unhalløwed" video:

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate" video:

Machine Head is currently on tour in Europe. Their next show is September 30th in Oberhausen, Germany. To view their full itinerary, visit machinehead1.com.