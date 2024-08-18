MACHINE HEAD, GOJIRA, IN EXTREMO, DIMMU BORGIR, THE HALO EFFECT Among First Bands Confirmed For Summer Breeze 2025

Just announced - Summer Breeze 2025 will take place August 13 to August 16, 2025 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany.

More than 125 bands will play across the four-day festival. Thus far, 39 bands have been confirmed; they are:

Machine Head, Gojira, In Extremo, Dimmu Borgir, Tarja & Marko Hietala, Donots, The Halo Effect, Asp, Wind Rose, Cult Of Luna, August Burns Red, Static-X, Fit For A King, Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen, Obituary, Royal Republic, Fiddler’s Green, Destruction, Counterparts, Septicflesh, Annisokay, Hanabie, Unleashed, Rivers Of Nihil, Between The Buried And Me, Gutalax, Gaerea, Spite, Angelus Apatrida, Angelmaker, Benighted, Thrown, April Art, League Of Distortion, Non Est Deus, Slope, Allt, Hiraes, and Avralize.

The Summer Breeze Open Air is an event with a special character! Not only does it offer a wide selection of metal subgenres such as death, black, heavy, thrash metal and metalcore, but you can also enjoy the family atmosphere on the festival site and the historic charm of the town of Dinkelsbühl in Middle Franconia.

For further details, visit the official Summer Breeze website.