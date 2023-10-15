MALEVOLENT CREATION's DERON MILLER - "My Story As A Metal Frontman" (Video)

Former CKY and current Malevolent Creation / 96 Bitter Beings frontman Deron Miller sat down with Finland's Chaoszine to discuss his journey as a rock/metal vocalist.

Los Angeles rock band 96 Bitter Beings make their return in November 2022 with the release of their sophomore album, Synergy Restored. Available now from Nuclear Blast, the riff-heavy record from revered Malevolent Creation vocalist/guitarist Deron Miller (ex-CKY) and crew is a non-stop thrill-ride of raucous guitars and magnetic melody that pull listeners further in with each play.

Commenting on the record's release, Miller says:

“We’re gnawing off our fingers waiting for this album to finally be released after years of prep! The first three singles were so well received, and the 'Vaudeville’s Revenge' video is streaming so much more and faster than any video I’ve been in for over 17 years! We are lucky to have such an intimate relationship with our incredible fans, and personally I’m overexcited and nervous. Releasing music is the best feeling in the world especially when you’re so proud of it!”

Upon the album's release, the band has also shared the single, "Bloodrock Mania."

Miller adds about the song:

“'Bloodrock Mania' was the song where we all said “ok, this track has taken this album to a whole new level”. What is it about? It’s about what this band and possibly every other up and coming rock and metal hopes and prays for. The mainstream return of bands. Actual groups of people that get together and write and perform music that has an edge. I’d like to see some kind of mainstream resurgence on all the major socials, for all heavier music. What’s out there is not what kids want and they don’t even know it. 'Bloodrock' is anthemic. It’s fun, genre defying and will be a highlight on all future 96BB tours.”

Years in the making, 96 Bitter Beings' Synergy Restored is 11 songs of relentless power and vibe. Four-on-the-floor, fuzzy and visceral, proper rock n’ roll made by an actual band, rather than a bunch of over-processed samples and otherwise stale shenanigans. Songs like “Vaudeville’s Revenge,” “90 Car Pile-Up,” and “Wish Me Dead” offer vivid reminders of the truth-telling prowess of guitars, bass, and drums. Miller is on fire, weaponizing the same knack for memorable musical epiphanies behind projects like Foreign Objects, World Under Blood and CKY.

Synergy Restored tracklisting:

"Vaudeville's Revenge"

"Wish Me Dead"

"Fire Skyline"

"Throw Yourself Inside"

"90 Car Pile Up"

"Bedtime Story"

"Bloodrock Mania"

"Slither Away"

"Taken By Surprise"

"Adios Amigo"

"Conditioned Or Unconditional"

"Fire Skyline" visualizer:

"Wish Me Dead" visualizer:

"Vaudeville's Revenge" video:

96 Bitter Beings will hit the road this summer with Howling Giant in support of the new record. Details and tickets here.

Deron Miller gives his life to the riff. Unrestrained by industry expectations and genre limitations, the boundlessly prolific guitarist and voice behind multiple beloved projects is best known as the founder, frontman, and songwriter in CKY. His authentic and effortlessly hooky heavy rock obsession returns with 96 Bitter Beings. Reinvigorated and ready to rumble all over again, Miller roars back with the same reverence for riffage that made underground hits out of CKY anthems like “Flesh Into Gear,” “Escape From Hellview,” and “Disengage the Simulator” from 1998 till 2011.

The familiar warmth, feel, groove, and unapologetic honesty which drove the song “96 Quite Bitter Beings” to 54 million streams (on Spotify alone) permeates the pair of albums unleashed by 96BB.

A successful crowdfunding campaign saw Miller, guitarist Kenneth Hunter, bassist Shaun Luera and Shaun’s brother, drummer Tim, conjure up 2018’s "Camp Pain" in limited release. North American touring followed, wrapping up shortly before the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“After CKY and a short break, I decided to continue, without changing the sound,” Miller explains. “Because that’s what I do. It’s what I love to do and what people say I do well. All of the guys who got in the band with me are great musicians. And each of them is hungry. They have priorities and ambitions about being in a rock band, no matter the grim state of pop music out there. If we can bring rock and metal back to the mainstream, in some way, that’s the dream.”

96 Bitter Beings lineup:

Deron Miller - Vocals/Guitar

Kenneth Hunter - Guitar

Shaun Luera - Bass

Tim Luera - Drums