MAMMOTH WVH Reschedules Three Upcoming Shows; Announces Two New Dates

Mammoth WVH has rescheduled three dates on their Mammoth II Tour due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The dates impacted are Pittsburgh, PA on March 8, Charles Town, WV on March 9, and Albany, NY on March 10. All tickets will be honored on their new dates.

Two new dates have also been announced with July 23 in Richmond, VA and July 24 in Northfield, OH. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on March 8.

Information on VIP packages and tickets to all Mammoth shows can be found here.

Dates:

March

1 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s ^

2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge ^

5 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place ^

6 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount ^

May

4 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *

5 - Portland, ME - Aura *

7 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen *

8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa *

10 - Cherokee, NC- Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center *

12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live *

14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal *

16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *

17 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom *

July

19 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

20 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre

21 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

23 – Richmond, VA – The National

24 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

^ Headline Show - Special Guest Nita Strauss

* Headline Show - Special Guest Interval