MANOWAR To Unleash New Album In 2025, Announce Plans To Release The Sign Of The Hammer 40th Anniversary Edition In 2024; JOEY DEMAIO's Spoken Word Tour Cancelled

Self-styled metal gods Manowar have checked in with the following update:

"Manowarriors! Let it be known that we will unleash our brand-new studio album upon the world in early 2025. While we cannot yet reveal the name, we can tell you that this album will crush the enemies of metal into the dust from whence they came and reunite Manowarriors from all over the world under the banner of True Metal - louder, harder, stronger, and faster than ever!

Beware, our onslaught will not stop there!

In response to your calls that we return to the stage for more live action, the album release will coincide with our next crusade, as we launch The Blood Of Our Enemies Tour 2025! During this tour, we will be playing two unique setlists. On alternating nights, we will perform the entire Hail To England and The Sign Of The Hammer albums, respectively. Each evening will also showcase fan favorites from our entire career!

We are thrilled about performing your favorite songs again and cannot wait to see your fists raised in the air and hear your screams!

First shows have been confirmed for Germany and Luxembourg. More countries will follow!

Tickets for these shows will be available starting October 25, 2023, at 10:00 AM CET, exclusively at Eventim Germany, and will go on general sale on October 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM CET.

On other tour related news, we must inform you that unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts beyond our control, it will be necessary to reschedule the Joey De Maio Words Of Power Spoken Word Tour 2023. New dates will be announced in due time. In the meantime, all tickets purchased for the Spoken Word Tour will be fully refunded. Please keep an eye out for an email from your ticketing company, as it will provide details on the refund process. Fans with an Ultimate Fan Experience Upgrade will be contacted by The Kingdom Of Steel for a full refund. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

We also have more news from the studio!

Today, as we celebrate the 39th year since Sign Of The Hammer was unleashed upon the world, we are excited to announce that in honor of its 40th anniversary next year, we will revisit its origins and re-record the entire album. It will be reborn as The Sign Of The Hammer 2024! What you will receive is the brutality from the first release, blended with the inspiration you've provided us over the years and enhanced by the latest technology. "The Sign Of The Hammer 2024" will blast the ground and melt your faces more intensely and louder than ever, delivering maximum metal!

Additionally, we are pleased to announce that in just a few days our new online stores will open under a new domain (www.manowarmerch.com), offering you never-before-seen items and special deals. The stores will ship from Germany and from the U.S. respectively. Stay tuned!

Manowarriors, new chapters in our saga are on the horizon, and together with you, our Army of Immortals, we will march towards even grander triumphs!

Hail and Kill!"

Manowar have shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"Check out the incredible crowd of Manowarriors that celebrated with us our first-ever show in Colombia! 💪 It was a dream come true, not only for our fans, but for Manowar and our crew to finally play in Colombia. The welcome we received by our loyal Army of Immortals is something that will forever be in our hearts and in our minds. Together we wrote metal history on this September 20, 2023 in Bogotá! Hail to our Colombian Manowarriors! Until we meet again!"