MAYHEM Biopic Lords Of Chaos Streaming Free For Limited Time At The Pit

After already presenting some amazing content on the platform with RocKabul, Soaring Highs And Brutal Lows or Sound Of Scars about Life Of Agony, The Pit (aka the first ever SVOD platform dedicated to the rock and metal universe), recently added content with the movie Lord Of Chaos (2018) directed by Swedish filmaker Jonas Åkerlund and acclaimed by professional critics.

But there is a "twist". Right now and for a very limited time, Lord Of Chaos is available for FREE streaming on the platform.

"A teenager's quest to launch Norwegian Black Metal in Oslo in the early 1990s results in a very violent outcome".

In 1987 Oslo, 17-year-old Euronymous becomes fixated on creating "true Norwegian black metal" with his band Mayhem. He mounts shocking publicity stunts to put the band's name on the map, but the lines between show and reality begin to blur.

Stream the Lords Of Chaos movie for freee on The Pit,