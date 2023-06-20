MEGADETH Cancels Performance At 2023 Alaska State Fair; KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Steps In

Alaska State Fair organizers have announced that Megadeth has canceled its show at the 2023 Alaska State Fair.

The band’s agency stated, “Due to logistical issues, Megadeth will not be performing at the AK State Fair on September 1.”

In their place, Grammy-nominated metal rockers, Killswitch Engage, will perform Friday, September 1, at 7 PM. Tickets are on sale now, here

All current Megadeth ticketholders can choose one of the following options:

1. Exchange tickets for one of the other performances at the 2023 Fair.

2. Full refund, including fees, of tickets.

To take advantage of the exchange option, please contact the Fair’s Main Office at info@alaskastatefair.org (due to the overwhelming amount of phone calls please email only). Ticketholders must contact the Fair by 4 PM on Monday, June 26, 2023 with their performance exchange choice or tickets will be refunded back onto the credit card of purchase. After June 26, a full refund will automatically be credited onto the same credit card of purchase.

View Megadeth's updated tour itinerary here.

