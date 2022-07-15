MEGADETH Frontman DAVE MUSTAINE Reflects On Countdown To Extinction Album, Content Editing Of "Symphony Of Destruction" Video

In the clip below, Megadeth legend Dave Mustaine looks back on the band's Countdown To Extinction album for its 30th anniversary.

Countdown to Extinction is Megadeth's fifth studio album, released on July 14, 1992, through Capitol Records. It was the group's second studio release to feature the "classic" lineup of Dave Mustaine, Marty Friedman, David Ellefson and Nick Menza, with all of them contributing to songwriting on the album. The album features hit singles "Symphony Of Destruction", "Sweating Bullets", and "Skin O' My Teeth".

Tracklist:

"Skin O' My Teeth"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Architecture of Aggression"

"Foreclosure of a Dream"

"Sweating Bullets"

"This Was My Life"

"Countdown to Extinction"

"High Speed Dirt"

"Psychotron"

"Captive Honour"

"Ashes in Your Mouth"