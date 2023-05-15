MEGADETH Settles Lawsuit Over The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! Artwork

A lawsuit over the cover of Megadeth’s latest album, The Sick, The Dying … And The Dead! has ended in a draw, reports Ashley Cullins of The Hollywood Reporter.

In February 2023, New York-based illustrator and designer Brent Elliott White sued Megadeth, Universal Music Group and others alleging that he hadn’t been paid for hundreds of hours of work — and that because they’d never finalized their contract he still owned the copyright in the art.

White, who said he “created artwork and characters over time for Megadeth that have become an integral part of the band’s identity,” also claimed his art was featured in Rolling Stone without crediting him and licensed to third parties for merchandise without his permission.

On Thursday (May 11th), a joint notice of settlement was filed, informing the court that “the parties have reached an agreement in principle for the resolution of this action.” They intend to file a stipulation of dismissal within 30 days. White’s attorney confirmed “the matter has been resolved amicably.”

