MEGATALLICA - Canadian Mashup Master Returns With "Countdown To One"; Killing 'Em All Is My Business Compilation Streaming

Direct to BraveWords from the twisted Canadian mastermind known as The Taskmaster after another long absence comes a new mashup featuring Metallica's "One" and Megadeth's "Countdown To Extinction". Once again, do not try this at home.

The Taskmaster: "In case you didn't know, I'm back. Here's my second new mashup of 2021. I used the mystic arts to pull this song from the alternate timeline where Megadeth and Metallica are one, and released their song 'Countdown To One' off the album And Extinction For All."

Check out the official Megatallica Facebook page here for updates.

The Taskmaster recently released a mashup compilation, Killing 'Em All Is My Business, which consists of his earliest Megatallica mashups remastered for 2021.

"The collection combines contemporaneous Megadeth and Metallica songs to imagine the alternate timeline where Dave Mustaine stayed in Metallica!"

Killing 'Em All Is My Business can be streamed here.

Free downloads are available via The Taskmaster's official website here.