MENTORS Guitarist ERIC CARLSON Dead At 66 Following Year-Long Cancer Battle

Mentors, the American heavy metal band formed in 1976, have announced the passing of founding member and guitarist, Eric Carlson, on December 29 at 66 years of age.

A message from the band posted at their official Facebook page states: "It's with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Eric Carlson. Eric was fondly known as Sickie Wifebeater, a founding member of the musical trio Mentors. He passed this evening 11:43 est, succumbing to a year long battle with cancer. Eric will be missed by those who loved him. His musical legacy will out live us all.

"REST IN POWER SICKIE! Guitar Legend! #ripsickie May 22, 1958 - December 29, 2024"