MERCYFUL FATE / FURY Bassist BECKY BALDWIN Presents Playthrough Video Of TESTAMENT's "Souls Of Black"

"This track by Testament is jam-packed with awesome riffs, the best being the opening four bars of bass intro that never comes back around," says Mercyful Fate / Fury bassist Becky Baldwin.

"But bass players know how it is to practice hard for your ten seconds of glory! Anyway, the whole song is a lot of fun to play, I love a good triplet feel in thrash metal. Hope you enjoy this one, here's 'Souls Of Black'".

"Souls Of Black" is the title track to Testament's fourth studio album, released in 1990. The official video can be seen below.