METALIUM - Surviving Members Pay Tribute To Late Bassist / Founder LARS RATZ With "Never Surrender" Single; DON AIREY, JENS BECKER Guest; Lyric Video

Metalium have released a new single, entitled "Never Surrender". Henning Basse (vocals), Matthias Lange (guitars), Chris Caffery (guitars), Tolo Grimalt (guitars) and Michael Ehré (drums) pay tribute to their late bandmate and friend, Lars Ratz, with this song.

Don Airey (Deep Purple) - who already played keyboards on the band's album Hero-Nation - Chapter Three in 2002 - and bassist Jens Becker (Grave Digger), who is a close friend of the band, both joined them. Miquel A. Riutort mixed and mastered the song.

"Never Surrender" is the first collaboration of the remaining Metalium band members since they announced their split in 2010. There were rumours of a possible reunion floating around, but in the end, it was sadly just a rumour.

Lars Ratz, who founded Metalium in 1999 in Hamburg, Germany, and released eight studio albums and two videos with them, sadly passed away on April 18, 2021, as a result of an ultralight aircraft crash on Mallorca, Spain.

Listen to the single here, and watch a lyric video below:

Lineup:

Henning Basse - Vocals

Matthias Lange - Guitars

Chris Caffery - Guitars

Tolo Grimalt - Guitars

Michael Ehré - Drums

Guest musicians:

Jens Becker (Grave Digger) - Bass

Don Airey (Deep Purple) - Keyboards