METALLICA Celebrate ELTON JOHN & BERNIE TAUPIN With "Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding" Performance At Washington Tribute Concert; Video

Elton John and Bernie Taupin, one of the great songwriting duos of all time, are the 2024 recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The prize is named for another legendary songwriting team, George and Ira Gershwin, whose papers are held by the Library.

John and Taupin were honored with a tribute concert in Washington, D.C. last night (Wednesday,March 20), which will premiere on PBS stations nationwide on April 8 at 8 PM, ET (check local listings).

Metallica are among the artists who performed at the event. They opened the show with a performance of the classic, "Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding". Short clips from the performance can be viewed below.

Prior to the performance, Metallic issued the following: "We are beyond excited and proud to have been invited to perform at a very special event honoring the legendary songwriting team of Elton John and Bernie Taupin as they are presented with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Elton and Bernie have been collaborating for 56 years and counting, and together, they have penned some of our lifetime's most memorable and influential songs. We are thrilled to celebrate this honor with them, and we look forward to an incredible evening of unique performances from their remarkable collection of songs."

One of those things you thought you’d never see in Washington — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson head-bopping along to @Metallica at the @librarycongress #GershwinPrize for Elton John and Bernie Taupin.



