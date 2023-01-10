METALLICA - Exclusive "The Thing That Should Not Be" Poster Available Starting This Thursday

Metallica have checked in with the following announcement:

"'The Thing That Should Not Be', as interpreted by artist Marald van Haasteren, is the latest poster to hit The Metallica Store. Get your hands on one this Thursday, January 12, at 1:00 PM PST.

This intricate giclee print is numbered and measures 16”x24”. Mark your calendars now, this one will go fast! Limit one per customer. Available exclusively to Fifth Members."

Go to The Metallica Store here on Thursday, January 12th to order.