METALLICA - Live Night 1 CD Of Munich M72 Show Available For Pre-Order

Battling heavy rains and lightning, Metallica kicked off their 2024 tour at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany on May 24th. Fans are now invited to relive Night 1 of M72 in Munich with show notes, dozens of live photos, and pre-ordering the live CD here.

Setlist:

“Whiplash”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“Of Wolf and Man”

“The Memory Remains”

“Lux Æterna”

“Too Far Gone?”

“Fade to Black”

“Shadows Follow”

“Nothing Else Matters”

“Harvester of Sorrow”

“Room of Mirrors”

“To Live Is to Die”

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master of Puppets"

Metallica are playing two nights at each tour stop, with completely different sets each night. Their tour schedule can be found here.