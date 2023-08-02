METALLICA Paid $300K To Replace Seat Cushions Used As Frisbees At Long Beach Arena

Metallica were charged hundreds of thousands of pounds for cushions destroyed by fans at Long Beach Arena, reports Yahoo Life UK.

Drummer Lars Ulrich has revealed gig-goers used the pillows as frisbees and they'd have to fork out $300,000 to pay for the cost of replacing them.

Speaking on Conan O'Brien's 'Needs A Friend' podcast, he recalled: "What are there 16,000 seats in there? We've paid for about 15,000 of those 16,000 seats over the years because every time we were playing Long Beach Arena, people would just take the cushion, you know, play frisbee with it inside the arena. The next day [the venue staff] would be like, 'Okay, Metallica, here's those $300,000 worth of cushions that you have to pay for.'"

The 59-year-old revealed they had to put out a warning to fans on a local radio show to tell them not to destroy the venue's property because the 'Enter Sandman' rockers are the ones who pay the price, not "authority" or "the man".

Metallica are bringing their M72 tour to the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for No Repeat Weekend shows on August 4th and 6th. They have launched an interactive map, which includes a New Jersey tour timeline and tour journal. Head here to check it out.

Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing have revealed a brand-new event trailer for the upcoming Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX - A Two Night Event, featuring footage captured throughout the band’s European tour stops this summer.

Presented in cinemas worldwide, this unprecedented global theatrical event brings Metallica’s M72 World Tour live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, to the big screen live in cinemas in the U.S., Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20 at 9:15 PM, EDT / 6:15 PM, PDT with encore showings on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) at 9 PM, EDT / 6 PM, PDT. Movie audiences in all other exhibiting countries, including throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania, will view the concerts on August 19 (Friday’s concert) and August 21 (Sunday’s concert) as best suited for local time zones. For the most detailed exhibition times and dates by location, visit metallica.film.

View trailers below:

The worldwide cinematic event presents Metallica fans with a unique opportunity to experience - or relive - the band’s acclaimed M72 World Tour. A special event t-shirt created by the band to mark the occasion can be pre-ordered here. .

Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs from across the group’s 40+ year career, ranging from 1983’s debut Kill ‘Em All to 2023’s new release 72 Seasons. You won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs across both nights.

The M72 tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage so that fans will have a complete 360 view of the show. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, you will feel like you're right in the middle of the action, no matter where you are in the world.

This is a two-night event. Get your tickets for both nights to enjoy the full experience.