METALLICA Presents The Helping Hands Concert; Streaming Tonight

Tonight, metal legends Metallica celebrates the accomplishments of All Within My Hands at the Microsoft Theater with the Helping Hands Concert & Auction hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The evening will feature a performance from Greta Van Fleet and appearances from a number of honorees and special guests before Metallica finally takes the stage to close out the evening.

Metallica is also raising funds and awareness for the Foundation’s efforts supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.

Stream the show live on Paramount+, MTV’s YouTube, and Pluto TV beginning at 8:30 PM EST / 5:30 PM PST.

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)