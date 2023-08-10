METALLICA Unveil Limited Edition Poster For Montreal M72 Pop-Up Shop

Following is a message from Metallica regarding a new piece of band-related artwork:

"Check out the exclusive colorway of Art of James Bousema & Collectionzz’s official Pop-Up Shop poster for Montreal!

The only place to get your hands on this is the M72 Montreal Pop-Up Shop, where a limited number of prints will be available daily. If you’ve got your eye on one, make sure you show up early!"

Metallica checked in earlier this week with the following update:

"The M72 Montreal Pop-Up Shop opens Thursday! Not only will you be able to shop the basic tour line, but also a range of pop-up exclusives, including vinyl, apparel, accessories, skate decks, YETI x Metallica drinkware, and more!

Don't forget to pick up a Fan Card during your visit for a chance at a Snake Pit upgrade!"

Metallica's M72 World Tour No Repeat Weekend lands in Montreal on August 11th and 13th at Stade Olympique. Go to this location for details and ticket information.