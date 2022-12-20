METHANE Announce Upcoming "Shock And Awe" Single And Music Video; Live Video Streaming Now

Methane recently announced the release of a new brimstone engulfed album for early 2023. Hailing from Sweden with American born singer/bassist Tim Scott, formerly of cult acclaimed NJ death metal band Revenant, the band has chosen January 27 as the release date of its heavy groove laden thrash metal album, Kill It With Fire.

On Friday the 13th of January, Methane will unleash "Shock And Awe", a brand new single and video from Kill It With Fire. Pre-save the single here.

An update from the band: "We have finished filming the video and promise a brutal new head spinning video, filmed by Erik Hansen who created the band's video for 'Thin The Herd' in 2019. Erik is hidden in his bunker editing it now so that the onslaught will be up as scheduled.

"About the song: This song is an assault with rapidly, dominating guitar riffs, a fast paced representation of the new albums sound, completed by technical drumming, a really ear catching guitar solo and an epic chorus. We can't wait for you all to wrap your heads around it and tell us what you think!

"For those of you who are curious and do not want to wait, you are welcome to watch a live version of the song played at the Sabaton Open Air festival in Falun Sweden. Hats off to the audience who helped dedicate this song to Vladimr Putin."

Methane's new album reverberates unapologetic thrash metal guitar riffing courtesy of guitarists Jimi Masterbo and Markus Grundstrom paired with the intense drumming of newly inducted drummer Jonathan Fundin. The album also features a collaboration with CJ Scioscia from New York City area thrash legends Blood Feast, who shreds a solo on track 5 “A Blood Red Sky”.

Tim comments: "The lyrics for the album have a darkened tone of irony about our contemporary societal woes and some deeply personal songs as well, of life and all its miseries. The music on the album sounds brutal, we really got a sick mix of old school thrash and heavy pit provoking groove riffs."

Vinyl and digital pre-orders are available on Bandcamp. It is also available to pre-save on Spotify, Bandcamp and YouTube.

Tracklisting:

“Kill It With Fire”

“Accuser (Of The Brethren)”

“Declare Chaos”

“Shock And Awe”

“A Blood Red Sky” (feat. CJ Scioscia)

“Down In The Gutter”

“Thin The Herd”

“Thin The Herd”:

(Photo – Linda Gabor Photography)