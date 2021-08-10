METHANE Release Lyric Video For New Single "Declare Chaos"

Swedish thrash metal band, Methane, have released a lyric video for "Declare Chaos", the long awaited second single from the forthcoming album, Kill It With Fire. Declare Chaos socio-political commentary from an American expatriate's reflection while returning to his homeland, U.S.A. as big business and economic institutions stranglehold on the American dream.

The song was recorded at Sellnoise Studios, Sweden. Mixed and produced by Jonas Arnberg. Watch the lyric video below:

"Declare Chaos" will be featured on a limited vinyl compilation from Thrashback Records called The Record Of Armageddon. The compilation features Solstice, Amboog A Lard, Methane, Schizophrenia and False Prophet.

Methane is:

Tim Scott - Bass and Vocals

Jimi Masterbo - Lead Guitar

Markus Grundstrom - Guitar

Hans Karlin - Drums

Methane toured Europe and the US in 2019 and new dates for 2022 are now being booked for the band's upcoming album Kill It With Fire including Sabaton Open Air Festival and Methane is scheduled to support Kryptos on the Scandinavian leg of their European tour in winter 2021.

Methane was formed in the fall of 2012 by American brothers, living in Sweden, Tim Scott (former bassist of Revenant and HatePlow) and Dylan Campbell together with Tim’s long time friend Jimi Masterbo and drummer Andreas Strom. After gaining underground recognition for their previous EP releases, 2014's Southern Metal, and 2015's Spit On Your Grave. Methane also appeared on the soundtrack for Scottish mini series Metalhedz (S03E02 and S03E03) as well as the first ever E-Novel with music "How An Atomic Fart Saved The World".

February of 2017 saw Methane release its debut full length album The Devil’s Own on Sony/Dark Star Records which has been met by the press with great reviews. Drawing influence from Slayer, LOG, and Pantera, Methane has created a unique sound that is strong and unapologetic. The band has been touring in Europe supporting the album and steadily gaining a strong and loyal fan base in the European metal scene with a reputation as a high powered, energetic live band.

Methane has played over 80 shows in on two continents. Highlights include US tour, headlining Finnish Tour, Rage of Armageddon Festival (NYC,USA) Metal Inferno Festival (Sweden), Heavy Metal Heart Festival (Helsinki) and opening for international touring bands such as Warbringer, Nervosa, Whiplash and The Haunted.