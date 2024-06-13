MIDNIGHT VICE Signs With RPM ROAR; Self-Titled EP On The Way

Midnight Vice, the NWOTHM band from the Southeastern US metal capital of Tampa, Florida, is proud to announce their recent signing with RPM ROAR, a division of Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). They also look forward to releasing their self-titled EP in the near future. Known for their homage to the 1980s metal legends, the band mixes crushing riffs, soaring vocals, and blazing guitar solos, creating a sound both familiar and fresh. Their style is marked by denim and leather, and a "take no prisoners" attitude.

"We are so humbly honored to be welcomed into the Reigning Phoenix family. The success and feedback of our debut was far beyond expected, but joining forces with a record label that is dedicated to amplifying a new era of heavy metal has undoubtedly been our biggest achievement thus far. We want to extend our gratitude to our friends, our family, and everyone at Reigning Phoenix who believed we could do this. We are so eternally grateful to be a part of something that is redefining the metal industry as we know it. Working alongside RPM will allow us to deliver a whole new era of Midnight Vice, providing us the resources that we need to make our next release even better than the last. We look forward to our long and fruitful partnership with RPM. Heavy metal never dies, and Reigning Phoenix is the living proof," comments vocalist Tyler Gray.

Midnight Vice draws heavy influence from bands like Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Savatage, Crimson Glory, and many more. They bring a traditional yet energetic approach to their music, igniting the spirit within die-hard metal heads. “Heavy Metal is an undying force that inspires and empowers. It's a power cage that no true fan will ever escape. Midnight Vice embodies that, and we stay true to the spirit of what our predecessor's created,” states the singer.

RPM ROAR will release Midnight Vice's debut EP, including additional material in physical format, later this year. Stay tuned for more news.

Midnight Vice live:

July

26 - Conduit - Orlando, FL (with Anvil)

August

6 - Conduit - Orlando, FL (with Haunt and Savage Master)

December

31 - Whisky A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA (with L.A Guns)

(Photo - Chuck Burns)