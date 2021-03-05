MIDNITE CITY Release “Atomic” Single / Video

Hot on the heels of two highly acclaimed albums, Midnite City return in 2021 with their third album Itch You Can’t Scratch, on May 28th. With new label Roulette Media in tow, as well as new management and booking agent, the band are back looking and sounding better than ever with a new array of songs that will melt your face, so strap yourselves in for the ride of your life. It’s all about the good times!

“Atomic”, the second advance single from the forthcoming album Itch You Can't Scratch, is out today. Midnite City says: "'Atomic' sums up what this band is all about in under four minutes. It's a song about forgetting your problems, living for the minute and having a damn good time whilst you're at it! If ever the world needed some escapism and positivity, it's right now. So all aboard for the party of the year!"

"Crawlin' In The Dirt" was the first single taken from Midnite City's upcoming album, Itch You Can't Scratch, which is set for release on May 28th via Roulette Media Records.

Pre-order Itch You Can't Scratch now at this location.

(Photo - Rob Billingham)