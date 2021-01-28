MIKE TRAMP - Cobblestone Street To Be Reissued On Limited Edition Colored Vinyl

On February 26th, iconic White Lion and Freak Of Nature singer Mike Tramp will reissue his 2013 solo album, Cobblestone Street, on limited edition colored vinyl via Target Records.

Available in three different colors - marble purple, marble yellow, and marble green - each variant is limited to 100 copies, all of which will be hand-numbered by Mike Tramp himself. Pre-order your copy now at this location.

“Cobblestone Street, can easily be called the album that grounded me and made me take a good look at where I was and where I wanted to go," says Tramp. "Sometimes when you’re lost, just go back to where you started, the answers are usually there. Not just did I go back to the neighborhood where I was born and raised, but also to the earliest form of music I remember. Cobblestone Street is where it all started.”

Tracklisting:

"Cobblestone Street"

"Caught In The Storm"

"New Day"

"Ain’t The Life I Asked For"

"Revolution"

"We’ll Be Alright"

"Angel Or Devil"

"Find It In Your Heart"

"What Are You Gonna Do"

"Once"

"More To Life Than This" (Bonus Track)

"’92" (Bonus Track)

Check out the original promotional trailer for Cobblestone Street from 2013, as well as a performance of the title track: