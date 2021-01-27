MIKKEY DEE – “I’d Like To Do A KING DIAMOND Reunion Tour”

Iconic drummer Mikkey Dee (Motörhead, Scorpions, King Diamond) sat down for an exclusive one on one interview with Cassius Morris on The Cassius Morris Show to discuss various topics including new details on the upcoming Scorpions album; Motörhead stories, Würzel's (Motörhead) career being sabotaged by his wife, and his desire to reunite with King Diamond and the original band.

Dee was in King Diamond from 1985 to 1989 and he spoke about his want for a reunion with King's solo band: “A reunion tour with King, with the old band, Pete Blakk on guitar; unfortunately Timi Hansen is dead, but you could have Andy (LaRocque), Michael Denner, have Hal Patino, Pete Blakk, myself just for a tour and only play the stuff that we did from Fatal Portrait to Conspiracy”