MISFITS Fiend Lager Beer Launch Event This Weekend

KnuckleBonz and Calicraft Brewing Company will host a Taproom Release Event for the official Misfits Fiend Lager the weekend of June 17-19, 2022 in the San Francisco Bay Area at Calicraft headquarters located at 2700 Mitchell Drive, Walnut Creek, CA.

The Misfits Fiend Lager is crisp, crushing and 100% punk. Perfect for your next preshow beer or backyard summer kickback! This Misfits beer is offered online at Calicraft.com (California orders) or through CraftShack.com (outside of California) and coming to select retail in Summer 2022.

“Our new Fiend Lager has a thirst crushing bite with a brew so crisp its bone chilling!” — Jerry Only, Misfits

Tap Room Event – Free Admission

Unveiling the new Misfits Fiend Beer: Calicraft and KnuckleBonz Launch Party Weekend

first batch, limited release. Misfits Launch Party* Exclusive signed posters & signed beer cans * Be at the event to see how to get these rare items!

Friday, June 17: 5-8pm

Saturday, June 18: 2-6pm

Sunday, June 19 – Draft beer and Limited Edition Cans available all day (12-8pm)