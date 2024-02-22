MISFITS To Headline No Values Fest 2024 In California

The Original Misfits - featuring vocalist Glenn Danzig, bassist Jerry Only, and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein - will headline No Values on Saturday, June 8th in Pomona, California at The Fairplex.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 23rd at 11AM PT at NoValues.com and start at just $49.99 down. All passes include free parking. GA tickets start at $199 + fees and VIP tickets start at $399 + fees.

For further details, visit No Values on Facebook.