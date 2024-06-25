MITCH MALLOY Performs TOTO Classic "Hold The Line" Live; Video

Rocker Mitch Malloy (ex-Great White) has shared footage from a recent concert, featuring his performance of "Hold The Line", the 1978 song featured on Toto's self-titled debut studio album.

Says Mitch: "Luke never officially asked me to join Toto but expressed he’d wanted me to be their singer at one point along the way and we’ve been pals ever since. It’s a funny story I tell live. I LOVE Toto and Steve Lukather."

After several years as the frontman for the Great White, Mitch returned to the studio writing and recording his new album, The Last Song. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"I’m Living In Paradise"

"One Of A Kind"

"Using This Song"

"My Pleasure"

"Building A Bridge"

"I’ll Find A Way"

"Sometimes Love"

"You’re The Brightest Star"

"I See You"

"The Last Song"