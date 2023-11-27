MOON SAFARI Share Video For New Single "Emma, Come On"

Swedish progressive rockers, Moon Safari, recently announced their new album, Himlabacken Vol. 2. Ten years in the making, their 5th studio album will be released on December 6 through Marquee Inc. in Japan and worldwide on December 8 through the band's own Blomljud Records Inc.

Moon Safari are now pleased to share the video for album's second single "Emma, Come On".

The band had this to say about the track: "Do people still have posters of their favourite artists or movie stars on the walls in their room? This song is about celebrity worshipping, the slightly unhealthy kind. All dressed up in swirling moogs and guitars, as if Genesis in the mid ‘80’s kept one foot in their past and didn’t care for airplay. Which celebrity poster did you hang on your bedroom wall?”

About the making of the album: "It took us ten years, for a million different reasons. But we're not dead yet. We return with what we know is a worthy comeback album, filled with our own special brand of symphonic rock cultivated over 20 years as an antidote to the long, dark winters of northern Sweden, with those trademark vocal group-inspired harmonies, uplifting melodies and soulful romantic lyrics that our fans have come to expect. With the addition of ex. Black Bonzo drummer Mikael Israelsson to the band we've totally revamped and boosted the low end of our sound, tightened it up, and that attitude shift is felt through our entire arrangements.Tying it all together is the mix by the great Rich Mouser. He's been the go-to guy for the big boys in the genre for many years, and now we understand why. The mix is clear and punchy, booming and never flat. It just sounds expensive, and we couldn't be happier. You'll get almost 70 minutes of this heady brew, spread over nine tracks, with zero fillers. And of course there's the obligatory epic. The whole thing is a banger, and we're immensely proud of it."

Tracklisting:

"198X (Heaven Hill)"

"Between The Devil And Me"

"Emma, Come On"

"A Lifetime To Learn How To Love"

"Beyond The Blue"

"Blood Moon"

"Teen Angel Meets The Apocalypse"

"Forever, For You"

"Epilog"

"Between The Devil And Me" lyric video:

Moon Safari is:

Petter Sandström - Lead and Backing vocals, Acoustic Guitar

Simon Åkesson - Lead and Backing Vocals, Piano, Organ, moog.

Pontus Åkesson - Lead and Backing Vocals, Electric and Acoustic Guitar

Sebastian Åkesson - Backing Vocals, assorted keys, percussion.

Mikael Israelsson - Backing Vocals, Drums, percussion, keyboards, piano

Johan Westerlund - Lead and Backing Vocals, Bass Guitar

Special guest performance by Jamison Smeltz - saxophone on "Forever, For You"