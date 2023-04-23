MORBID ANGEL Guitarist TREY AZAGTHOTH Collapses On Stage During Tampa Show Due To Back Injury And Dehydration

On April 21st, Morbid Angel guitarist Trey Azagthoth collapsed six songs into their set in Tampa, FL. Video of the incident below shows him struggling to stay on his feet and being helped off stage by crew members. The rest of the band played two more songs without him, but vocalist / bassist Steve Tucker ended up telling the audience that it didn't feel right performing without Trey and cancelled the rest of the show.

On Saturday, April 22nd, Trey's mother Janell Fulghum Emmanuel, shared an update on her son's condition via Facebook. It turns out he was suffereing from a back injust and dehydration.

"I would like to say thank you for all of your well wishes for my son, Trey. As it appears, Trey was totally dehydrated. His back issue was due to him slipping while going down the stairs of the bus and hit his back on one of the stairs. They have decided to go ahead and have a show tonight And I am just hoping and praying that all goes well.

I had a message from Dan (Vadim Von / guitar); he said that Trey got rest last night and was up and around and seem to be ready. I will continue to watch anything I can find about tonight. When he returns home tomorrow, I know he'll need rest, but also needs to get some medical help.

Again, thank you so much for your concern. He loves his fans."