MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX Awarded Legal Fees In Stalker Case

Nikki Sixx said he and his wife, Courtney, have been awarded legal fees in an ongoing case involving a woman who allegedly has been stalking them and their 4-year-old daughter, reports FOX Rochester. The Mötley Crüe bassist and co-founder said they are now awaiting sentencing.

"People can't do whatever they want when it comes to my family," Sixx wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday night. "It’s important to hold these people accountable."

Sixx referred to the alleged stalker as "stalker number 2," as he said he and his family have had two stalkers during recent years. He said sentencing for the first stalker was delayed due to the weather, but it is also looming.

"We are asking for three years in jail," he wrote. "We are using the legal system to hold bad people accountable. When your daughter and wife get threatened all bets are off."

The rock star first shared the news on social media in mid-November. He has since said a court granted a permanent restraining order through 2028 against one of the stalkers.

Read more at FOX Rochester.

Today we were awarded legal fees from stalker number 2 and are now just awaiting sentencing. People can’t do whatever they want when it comes to my family. It’s important to hold these people accountable. — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) February 1, 2024

Blu-ray.com is reporting that Mercury Studios is preparing a 4K Blu-ray release of Mötley Crüe: The End - Live in Los Angeles. The release is scheduled to arrive on the market on April 22. A North American release is expected to be officially announced shortly.

On December 31, 2015, before a sold-out Staples Center arena in Los Angeles, Mötley Crüe bid their final farewell. Their 35-year career as a band ended with a spectacular New Year’s Eve performance in their hometown, just a few miles from where it all started on the Sunset Strip.

Mötley Crüe: The End - Live In Los Angeles captures performances of such mega-hits as “Kickstart My Heart”, “Girls, Girls, Girls”, “Smokin’ In The Boys Room”, and “Dr. Feelgood”.