MÖTLEY CRÜE Share Official Recap Video For Third "Höllywood Takeöver" Show

Mötley Crüe played the third of their three-night string of exclusive sold out Hollywood club shows on Friday, October 11, at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. The band have shared the recap video below.

Says the band: "We just had to do it! 🚑 ☠️ 🩺 Concluding the epic #höllywoodtakeöver week in Los Angeles with a packed house at the @thewhiskyagogo was unforgettable. We last played there October 5th, 1989 for the warm up show for the Dr. Feelgood Tour and before that our last show there was in 1982!"

Mötley Crüe performed the following setlist, which is identical to the setlists they performed on Monday, October 7, at The Troubadour, and on Wednesday, October 9 at The Roxy:

"Primal Scream"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Live Wire"

"On With The Show"

"Dogs Of War"

"Looks That Kill"

"Rock And Roll Part 2" / "Smokin' In The Boys Room" / "Helter Skelter" / "Anarchy In The U.K." / "Blitzkrieg Bop"

"Fight For Your Right"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Same Ol' Situation"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Kickstart My Heart"

Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below: