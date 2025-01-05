MOTÖRHEAD - New Modern Cowboy LEMMY ReAction Figure Available From Super7

Super7 is proud to reintroduce the man, the myth, the legend: Lemmy of Motörhead. The older and wiser 3.75" scale Lemmy ReAction Figure arrives wearing his trademark sunglasses, as well as his iconic cavalry hat and cowboy boots. Also included are his thunderous bass guitar and Murder One amp to ruin your hearing.

Go to Super7 here to purchase.

Celebrating the 79th birthday of the late, great Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, Motörhead are pleased to share with you another treat from the vaults.

The Löst Tapes Vol. 6 features a previous unreleased live set from December 1992, recorded at Eissporthalle in Berlin. The lineup was Lemmy (bass, vocals), Phil Campbell (guitar), Wurzel (guitar) and Mikkey Dee (drums).

Listen here, and below.

Tracklisting:

"I’ll Be Your Sister" (Live in Berlin 1992)

"Traitor" (Live in Berlin 1992)

"I'm So Bad (Baby I Don't Care)" (Live in Berlin 1992)

"Metropolis" (Live in Berlin 1992)

"Bad Religion" (Live in Berlin 1992)

"Hellraiser" (Live in Berlin 1992)

"Just ‘Cos You Got The Power" (Live in Berlin 1992)

"Love Me Forever" (Live in Berlin 1992)

Mikkey Drum Solo (Live in Berlin 1992)

"The One To Sing The Blues" (Live in Berlin 1992)

"You Better Run" (Live in Berlin 1992)

"Killed By Death" (Live in Berlin 1992)

"Going To Brazil" (Live in Berlin 1992)

"Overkill" (Live in Berlin 1992)

Phil and Wurzel Guitar Solo (Live in Berlin 1992)

"Cat Scratch Fever" (Live in Berlin 1992)

"Ace of Spades" (Live in Berlin 1992)