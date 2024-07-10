MUSHROOMHEAD Delivers Nü Metal Energy With "Prepackaged" Single And Music Video

American masked metal masters, Mushroomhead, recently announced their upcoming ninth album, Call The Devil, out August 9 via Napalm Records. 30 years into their groundbreaking history, the band shows no signs of slowing down, proving innovative without losing sight of their trademark sound and imagery.

Following the album's hard-hitting first single, "Fall In Line", Mushroomhead today unveil their second new nü metal-laden single, "Prepackaged". The song shines as one of the band's heaviest new offerings, cementing their renown with massive riffs, aggressive growls and a catchy chorus.

Mushroomhead mastermind Steve "Skinny" Felton says about "Prepackaged": "'Prepackaged' turned out extremely heavy, aggressive and haunting. Full of dark sonic textures. Both the video and the song are delightfully dark, foreboding and unrelentingly grim."

Watch the music video for “Prepackaged” below:

Returning after a 12 year hiatus, longtime guitarist Dave "Gravy" Felton - who performed on several of the band’s biggest albums and is credited as a primary songwriter on classic anthems like “Along The Way”, “Sun Doesn’t Rise” and “The Dream Is Over” - contributes his trademark skills to two Call The Devil album tracks. The album once again features production by band mastermind/drummer Steve "Skinny" Felton, as well as the return of Matt Wallace (Faith No More, 3 Doors Down) on mixing, also recognized for his work on Mushroomhead’s iconic album XIII. The album is also the band’s first to feature mastering from Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Epica, Arch Enemy).

Bursting with ominous intensity, album opener “Eye To Eye” launches with warning sirens and a grooving riff provided by Gravy, proving the band wastes zero time with filler on Call The Devil. Eclectic tracks like the emotive, surprisingly jazzy anthem “Emptiness”, dramatic carnival creeper “UIOP (A Final Reprieve)” and haunting “Hallelucination” showcase the more experimental side of Mushroomhead, while heavy burners such as the gripping “Prepackaged”, charging and melodic “Hideous” and aggressive drum-forward “Torn In Two” cement the band’s lauded metal renown. Featuring guitar work and writing from Gravy, the winding, dark “We Don’t Care” proves to be a future live favorite with its chanting chorus and earworm hook as vocalists Steve Rauckhorst and Jackie LaPonza split leadership duties. Call The Devil brings the cinematic, signature style of musical mastermind and bassist/keyboardist Ryan "Dr. F" Farrell to the forefront, exploring piano-driven balladic auras and compelling with eerily Vaudevillian three-part vocal achievements on songs like “Decomposition”, “Grand Gesture” and “Shame In A Basket”, eventually veering into welcomed bizarre territory with album closer “Doom Goose”.

Call The Devil will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Red/Black Die Hard Edition w/ 12inch and Booklet, Slipmat, Record Butler, A4 Artprint (limited to 400 worldwide)

- 1CD Digisleeve, Booklet + "Call The Devil" T-Shirt Bundle

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Call The Devil tracklisting:

"Eye To Eye"

"Fall In Line"

"Emptiness"

"We Don't Care"

"UIOP (A Final Reprieve)"

"Prepackaged"

"Decomposition"

"Grand Gesture"

"Hallelucination"

"Hideous"

"Torn In Two"

"Shame In A Basket"

"Doom Goose"

"Fall In Line" video:

Mushroomhead have announced a slew of tour dates. See below for all currently booked performances.

July

19 - INKcarceration Festival 2024 - Mansfield, OH

EU/UK 2024 tour (with Dymytry* & Silenzer**):

August

9 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast Bochum *

10 - Kotka, Finland - Dark River Festival

11 - Southampton, UK - EngineRooms * / **

12 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2 * / **

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington * / **

14 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat * / **

15 - Sullingen, Denmark - Reload Festival

16 - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Castle

17 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima *

18 - Kraków, Poland - Klub Kwadrat *

19 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia *

US 2024 tour (with Upon a Burning Body, There Is No Us und Mind Incision):

October

4 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

6 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

8 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho

9 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

10 - Lititz, PA - Mickey’s Black Box

12 - Pittsburg, PA - Preserving Underground

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

16 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

18 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

19 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

22 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

23 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater

24 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs*

25 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater*

* without Upon A Burning Body

Mushroomhead is:

Steve Rauckhorst - Vocals

Scott Beck - Vocals

Jackie LaPonza - Vocals

Dave Felton - Guitar

Joe Gall - Guitar

Ryan Farrell - Guitar, Bass, Keys

Aydin Kerr - Drums, Percussion

Robert Godsey - Drums, Percussion

Steve Felton - Drums, Percussion, Keys, Vocals

(Photo - SK1)