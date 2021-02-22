Musicians Cover TRIUMPH Classic "Fight The Good Fight"; Video

February 22, 2021, 14 minutes ago

news hard rock triumph

The TriumphAlliedForces YouTube channel has released the video below, along with the following message:

"The Covid 19 collaborators presents a more subdued video this time with a cover of Canadian classic power-trio Triumph's 'Fight The Good Fight'. A song whose lyrical content inspires a message of hope for these uncertain times."

Lineup:

James Alcock - vocals
Roland Roxx - all guitars
Jenn LadyEvil - bass
Rick Smith - drums
Torsten Braun - keyboards, final mix



