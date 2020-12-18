NEAL MORSE Releases "Gather The People" Live Video From Jesus Christ The Exorcist (Live At Morsefest 2018)
December 18, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Acclaimed prog rocker, Neal Morse, recently released a new live set, Jesus Christ The Exorcist (Live At Morsefest 2018). As the title suggests, this new live album and DVD/Blu-ray was captured at the annual Morsefest in 2018, where Neal and band performed his then new album, Jesus Christ The Exorcist, in its entirety.
Watch a performance of "Gather The People" from the set below, and order Jesus Christ The Exorcist (Live At Morsefest 2018) here.
Tracklisting:
CD1
Introduction
"Overture"
"Getaway"
"Gather The People"
"Jesus’ Baptism"
"Jesus’ Temptation"
"There Is A Highway"
"The Woman Of Seven Devils"
"Free At Last"
"The Madman Of The Gadarenes"
"Love Has Called My Name"
"Better Weather"
"The Keys To The Kingdom"
"Get Behind Me Satan"
CD2
"He Must Go To The Cross"
"Jerusalem"
"Hearts Full Of Holes"
"The Last Supper"
"Gethsemane"
"Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial"
"Judas’ Death"
"Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion"
"Mary At The Tomb"
"The Greatest Love Of All"
"Love Has Called My Name" (Reprise)
Morsefest 2018 End Credits
"Gather The People" video:
The Madman Of The Gadarenes video:
"Love Has Called My Name" video:
MorseFest 2018: Behind The Curtain
Lineup:
Musicians:
Neal Morse: Guitars, keyboards
Paul Bielatowicz: Guitars
Bill Hubauer: Keyboards
Eric Gillette: Drums
Randy George: Bass
Cast:
Ted Leonard: Jesus
Talon David: Mary Magdalene
Nick D’Virgilio: Judas
Rick Florian: The Devil
Matt Smith: John the Baptist
Jake Livgren: Peter
John Schlitt: Caiaphas
Neal Morse: Pilate, Demon 1, Disciple 1
Mark Pogue: Israelite 1, The Madman of the Gadarenes, Pharisee 2
Wil Morse: Israelite 2, Demon 3, Pharisee 1
Gabe Klein: Demon 2, Pharisee 4
Gideon Klein: Demon 4
Julie Harrison: Servant Girl
Additional musicians:
Wil Morse: Percussion, keyboards
Gabriel Klein: Percussion
Violin I: Laura Epling
Violin II: Jake Tudor
Viola: Michael Lucarelli
Cello: Maggie Chafee
Double Bass: Gideon Klein
Horn: Holly Smith
Trombone: David Cooper
Trumpet: Dominique Caster
Sax/Flute: Gabriel Collins
Choir director: Gideon Klein
Background vocals: Amy Pippin, April Zachary, Debbie Bresee and Julie Harrison
Choir: Bill Gilliam, Lisa Gilliam, David Klein, Laurie Klein, Jerry Klein,
Rosie Klein, Robin Hanloh, Martin Wilde, Joanie Howard, Kathy O’Keefe, Brant Pippin, Levi Pippin, Josh Turrentine, Trevor Larkin, Elizabeth Turrentine, Pamela George, Dominic D’Virgilio and Marie-Claire Toussaint