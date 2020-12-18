NEAL MORSE Releases "Gather The People" Live Video From Jesus Christ The Exorcist (Live At Morsefest 2018)

Acclaimed prog rocker, Neal Morse, recently released a new live set, Jesus Christ The Exorcist (Live At Morsefest 2018). As the title suggests, this new live album and DVD/Blu-ray was captured at the annual Morsefest in 2018, where Neal and band performed his then new album, Jesus Christ The Exorcist, in its entirety.

Watch a performance of "Gather The People" from the set below, and order Jesus Christ The Exorcist (Live At Morsefest 2018) here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

Introduction

"Overture"

"Getaway"

"Gather The People"

"Jesus’ Baptism"

"Jesus’ Temptation"

"There Is A Highway"

"The Woman Of Seven Devils"

"Free At Last"

"The Madman Of The Gadarenes"

"Love Has Called My Name"

"Better Weather"

"The Keys To The Kingdom"

"Get Behind Me Satan"

CD2

"He Must Go To The Cross"

"Jerusalem"

"Hearts Full Of Holes"

"The Last Supper"

"Gethsemane"

"Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial"

"Judas’ Death"

"Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion"

"Mary At The Tomb"

"The Greatest Love Of All"

"Love Has Called My Name" (Reprise)

Morsefest 2018 End Credits

DVD / BR:

Introduction

"Overture"

"Getaway"

"Gather The People"

"Jesus’ Baptism"

"Jesus’ Temptation"

"There Is A Highway"

"The Woman Of Seven Devils"

"Free At Last"

"The Madman Of The Gadarenes"

"Love Has Called My Name"

"Better Weather"

"The Keys To The Kingdom"

"Get Behind Me Satan"

"He Must Go To The Cross"

"Jerusalem"

"Hearts Full Of Holes"

"The Last Supper"

"Gethsemane"

"Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial"

"Judas’ Death"

"Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion"

"Mary At The Tomb"

"The Greatest Love Of All"

"Love Has Called My Name" (Reprise)

Morsefest 2018 End Credits

"Gather The People" video:

The Madman Of The Gadarenes video:

"Love Has Called My Name" video:

MorseFest 2018: Behind The Curtain

Lineup:

Musicians:

Neal Morse: Guitars, keyboards

Paul Bielatowicz: Guitars

Bill Hubauer: Keyboards

Eric Gillette: Drums

Randy George: Bass

Cast:

Ted Leonard: Jesus

Talon David: Mary Magdalene

Nick D’Virgilio: Judas

Rick Florian: The Devil

Matt Smith: John the Baptist

Jake Livgren: Peter

John Schlitt: Caiaphas

Neal Morse: Pilate, Demon 1, Disciple 1

Mark Pogue: Israelite 1, The Madman of the Gadarenes, Pharisee 2

Wil Morse: Israelite 2, Demon 3, Pharisee 1

Gabe Klein: Demon 2, Pharisee 4

Gideon Klein: Demon 4

Julie Harrison: Servant Girl

Additional musicians:

Wil Morse: Percussion, keyboards

Gabriel Klein: Percussion

Violin I: Laura Epling

Violin II: Jake Tudor

Viola: Michael Lucarelli

Cello: Maggie Chafee

Double Bass: Gideon Klein

Horn: Holly Smith

Trombone: David Cooper

Trumpet: Dominique Caster

Sax/Flute: Gabriel Collins

Choir director: Gideon Klein

Background vocals: Amy Pippin, April Zachary, Debbie Bresee and Julie Harrison

Choir: Bill Gilliam, Lisa Gilliam, David Klein, Laurie Klein, Jerry Klein,

Rosie Klein, Robin Hanloh, Martin Wilde, Joanie Howard, Kathy O’Keefe, Brant Pippin, Levi Pippin, Josh Turrentine, Trevor Larkin, Elizabeth Turrentine, Pamela George, Dominic D’Virgilio and Marie-Claire Toussaint