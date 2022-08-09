New Brunswick’s PAINSAW Release Debut EP Infinite Violence

Painsaw has launched its unrelenting debut EP Infinite Violence. Infinite Violence is a journey that starts with enchanted fists decapitating despicable people, and ends with pleasing dark occult forces with alcohol poisoning.

The album is available on Bandcamp and will be available on all other major streaming platforms by August 12. Preview Infinite Violence at distrokid.com.

Painsaw is a Canadian thrash metal band formed in Fredericton, New Brunswick in 2019. Their sound is a no-nonsense blend of ‘80s thrash and extreme metal. Themes of chaos, violence, and self-destruction overlay speed metal riffs and blistering harmonies. The band has just released their self-produced debut EP, Infinite Violence, and are looking to spread their vision of beer violence and pain.

Cover art by Adam Kindred:

Tracklisting:

“Sacrificial Fist”

“Cerebral Decay”

“Hail Of Skulls”

“Infinite Violence”

“Impossible Reality”

“Beer, Violence, And Pain”

Lineup:

Shawn Smith - Vocals

Bruce LeGrow - Guitars

Shawz - Bass

Brian Davis – Drums

(Photo – Jason Nugent)