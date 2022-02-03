New EDDIE VAN HALEN Book Tonechaser - Understanding Edward: My 26-Year Journey With Edward Van Halen Available For Pre-Order

Rock journalist Steve Rosen has revealed details of his new book, about legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, with the following announcement:

"My Edward Van Halen book is now available for pre-orders. The book is called Tonechaser - Understanding Edward: My 26-Year Journey with Edward Van Halen. It is a hardback and will run about 400-500 pages. It's a long book because there was so much I wanted to tell you.

There are some great black-and-white photos on the inside - including some of my own memorabilia I think you'll dig - as well as a fantastic cover shot by infamous Van Halen photographer Neil Zlozower.

I've been thinking about this book for nearly 20 years and spent 14 months recently writing it. It was both the hardest and most rewarding stuff I've ever written. I am really proud of this book."