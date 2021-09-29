New Label Global Rock Records Launches; Announce Signing Of LILLIAN AXE

U.S. rockers Lillian Axe is the lead signing of new label Global Rock Records, launched by The Store For Music. Global Rock Records will seek to release not only catalog titles, but potent new releases from established heavy rock and metal based artists.

Lillian Axe gained international recognition with albums on MCA Records and IRS Records in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. They have toured with Alice Cooper, Ratt, Accept and many others, as well as rocking hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide at major festivals such as Sweden Rock, Firefest, and Rocklahoma. Though the music has evolved and progressed in the decades since, the band still treats their audiences to MTV singles like “Dream Of A Lifetime,” “Show A Little Love,” and their version of the Badfinger classic “No Matter What.”

The signing of Lillian Axe also includes back catalogue titles for re-release as well as the forthcoming new Lillian Axe album From Womb To Tomb, which is currently being recorded. The deal was negotiated by Head of A&R Giles Lavery and includes global publishing rights for the main writer Steve Blaze.

The album master rights of the titles include:

Poetic Justice

Psychoschizophrenia

Fields Of Yesterday

Live 2002

Waters Rising

Sad Day On Planet Earth

Deep Red Shadows

Days Before Tomorrow

One Night In The Temple

Plus: Steve Blaze solo album Random Acts Of Blindness

All which will form the basis of initially a career spanning multidisc anthology plus reissues of all listed album titles with bonus tracks from Steve Blaze's personal archives prior to the release of the new album.

Many albums from other notable artists have been already licensed including Impellitteri, Jack Starr, Bangalore Choir, Bob Kulick, Thrasher, Killing Machine, Rhino, Code Black, Beyond and many more to be announced.

“We are extremely proud to be associated with Lillian Axe and Steve Blaze,” writes Managing Director and co-owner Brian Adams. “Their history in the marketplace is second to none and we intend to revamp all earlier releases while we will plan a strong marketing campaign around the new album. It is also an added bonus to have Steve assigned to our publishing arm Cee Dee Music which will give everyone involved an overall feeling of a team effort behind the band.”

Steve Blaze adds, "On behalf of the entire band, I am ecstatic over the start of our relationship with Global Rock Records. Giles and Brian have been two of the most professional gentlemen I have dealt with in this industry over my entire career. We look forward to a lengthy and prosperous union, as we prepare for our tenth studio album and 14th release.

“Even though this is my 9th record deal, I feel the same excitement I did on the first one many years ago! I can’t explain how thrilled we are to not only re-release our catalogue to the world, but to deliver the first studio album in 9 years. I honestly feel that our hardcore fans will love From Womb To Tomb as well as the brand new legions throughout the planet. Smiles, all smiles.”