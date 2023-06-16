New Zealand's SHEPHERDS REIGN Release New Single / Lyric Video "Finally"

Golden Robot Records recently announced the signing of the fiery, full-blooded Polynesian metal band, Shepherds Reign.

Hailing from South Auckland, New Zealand, Polynesian by birth and blood; Filiva’a James (vocals/keytar), Gideon Voon (guitar), Oliver Leupolu (guitar/production), Shaymen Rameka (drums) and Joseph Oti-George (bass) are the real thing, a band who put their hearts and lives into their songs.

The latest single from Shepherds Reign’s heavily anticipated forthcoming album, Ala Mai, is a love song. Note though, a love song for Shepherds Reign is not exactly Lionel Richie territory; and indeed "Finally" is filled with the band’s trademark guttural vocal roar, heavy zig-zag riffing throughout its verses, and soaring anthemic choruses, with a characteristic mind-melting lead guitar break.

"Finally" is a song about losing hope that you would ever find your one true love, but then… finally… you find that someone, the someone who makes you happy at your core; the someone who vindicates your patience and perseverance. A person who has come into your life and completely changed your perspective. Now that’s a love worth waiting for…

Check out the official lyric video for "Finally" below.

Shepherds Reign are famous in the Southern hemisphere for their primal performance, one which evokes many aspects of their cultural heritage and fierce Polynesian pride. Coupled with their enormous intimidating physical presence, there’s tribal roars, gargantuan riffs, twisting dual melodies, virulent virtuosity and crushing, bombastic rhythms, which all give Shepherds Reign their propulsive, dynamic metal sound. There is a special passion and power in every note struck, and in every word sung.

Ala Mai is out August 25th via Golden Robot Records.

"Ua Masa'a"